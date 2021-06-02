Mumbai: In an effort to encourage the locals to curb the spread of coronavirus in the best possible way, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced a ‘corona free village’ contest in rural areas of the state. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had recently lauded efforts made by some villages to stem the spread of the viral infection and announced the “My Village Corona Free” initiative. Also Read - Gujarat Extends Night Curfew in 36 Districts Till June 11, Allows Shops to Open From June 4

Giving further details, Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif said that the ‘corona free village’ contest is part of the initiative announced by the chief minister earlier.’ Also Read - Maharashtra: Over 9000 Kids Test Covid+ In Ahmednagar In May, Officials Say No Worries

As per updates, the wonderful prizes will be given to three village panchayats doing good work in COVID-19 management in each revenue division. The minister said that the first prize will be of Rs 50 lakh, second of Rs 25 lakh and third of Rs 15 lakh. Also Read - SC Directs Centre to Place on Record Documents, File Notings on COVID Vaccination Policy

He also added that there are six revenue divisions in the state, hence there will be a total of 18 prizes and the total prize money is Rs 5.4 crore.

He further stated that the villages which win the contest will also get an additional amount equivalent to the prize money as encouragement, and it will be utilised for development works in those villages.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra recorded 14,123 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 57,61,015, while 477 fresh deaths and another 377 deaths previously unreported pushed the fatality count to 96,198.