Mumbai: Starting from Friday, citizens above 75 years of age can travel on Maharashtra-run buses for free. An announcement in this regard was made by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). According to the MSRDC, the state-run transport undertaking's vice chairman and general manager Shekhar Channe said those eligible for this free travel scheme will get a fare refund if they had booked their tickets before August 26.

The MSRTC said those between the age of 65 and 75 would get 50 per cent rebate on ticket fares on select rpt select types of bus services operated by the undertaking.

How to avail the service:

The MSRTC said the free travel facility can be availed by senior citizens by showing identity documents like Aadhaar Card, PAN card, driving licence, Voter's Card etc. However, this facility is not available for MSRTC's city buses and will be for journeys within state limits.

The announcement of the new facility was made by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the state Assembly a couple of days ago.

Notably, the MSRTC has a fleet of more than 16,000 buses and used to ferry almost 65 lakh passengers per day before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

