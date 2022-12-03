Maharashtra Lifts Single Use Plastic Ban After 4 Years. Here Is A List Of Things Now Allowed

Mumbai: After 4 years, the Maharashtra government has lifted the ban on single use plastic (SUP) in the state. Pravin Darade, Secretary of the Environment and Climate Change Department, on Friday told reporters that a panel which studied the ban on single-use plastic and thermocol items, headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, decided to permit items made from compostable material.

The move will give relief to plastic product manufacturers, he said. In 2018, the Maharashtra Government had imposed a ban on single-use plastic.

The Maharashtra government has permitted the production of straws, cups, plates, forks and spoons, a senior official said.

List of things now allowed in state:

Few items are now permitted to be used in Maharashtra that will be made from ‘compostable’ materials by making changes to the policy on single-use plastic

Production of straws

Production of cups

Production of forks and spoons

A notification issued by the environment and climate change department (ECCD) has also allowed use of non-woven polypropylene bags, not less than 60 grams per square metre (GSM)

Plastic packaging material with thickness below 50 microns.

The plastic packaging material shall be more than 50 microns in thickness – in case the thickness of plastic sheets impairs the functionality of the product, the packaging material may be less than 50 microns

But it will be mandatory to get approval for these products from the Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), he said. There was a demand to allow production of single-use items made from degradable materials, Darade said.