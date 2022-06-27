Maharashtra Crisis LIVE Updates, June 27, 2022: Amid the continued political crisis in Maharashtra, rebel MLA Eknath Shinde camp on Sunday challenged the Shiv Sena’s move to disqualify 16 MLAs and moved the Supreme Court to stay the actions against them. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the matter today 10:30 am. Senior advocate Harish Salve will represent Eknath Shinde-led MLAs. In contrast, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena will be represented by senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal in the Supreme Court today. Follow this live blog for latest news update on Maharashtra’s political crisis that has now reached the Supreme Court.Also Read - Maharashtra Crisis: What Happened So Far

