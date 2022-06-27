Maharashtra Crisis LIVE Updates, June 27, 2022: Amid the continued political crisis in Maharashtra, rebel MLA Eknath Shinde camp on Sunday challenged the Shiv Sena’s move to disqualify 16 MLAs and moved the Supreme Court to stay the actions against them. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the matter today 10:30 am. Senior advocate Harish Salve will represent Eknath Shinde-led MLAs. In contrast, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena will be represented by senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal in the Supreme Court today. Follow this live blog for latest news update on Maharashtra’s political crisis that has now reached the Supreme Court.Also Read - Maharashtra Crisis: What Happened So Far
- A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala is presently hearing mentioning by lawyers seeking urgent circulation of matters, Bar & Bench reports. Shinde group pleas are listed in item 34 and 35.
- Political turbulence started in Maharashtra, after Shiv Sena’s majority of MLAs, lead by senior party leader Eknath Shinde, defected from the party and went to first Gujarat, then Assam.
- “We have initiated the legal action against them and notice has been served to 16 MLAs till now,” said Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Sunday.
- Shiv Sena’s doors are open for those who want to leave and those who want to return to the party. Those rebel MLAs who are traitors will not be taken back into the party, said Aaditya Thackeray
- “Road to Vidhan Bhavan from the airport goes via Worli,” Aaditya Thackery warns Sena rebels in Guwahati, and added there was no place for “traitors” in the party.