Maharashtra Crisis LIVE Updates, June 27, 2022: Amid the continued political crisis in Maharashtra, rebel MLA Eknath Shinde camp on Sunday challenged the Shiv Sena’s move to disqualify 16 MLAs and moved the Supreme Court to stay the actions against them. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the matter today 10:30 am. Senior advocate Harish Salve will represent Eknath Shinde-led MLAs. In contrast, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena will be represented by senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal in the Supreme Court today. Follow this live blog for latest news update on Maharashtra’s political crisis that has now reached the Supreme Court.Also Read - Maharashtra Crisis: What Happened So Far

  • A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala is presently hearing mentioning by lawyers seeking urgent circulation of matters, Bar & Bench reports.  Shinde group pleas are listed in item 34 and 35.
  • Political turbulence started in Maharashtra, after Shiv Sena’s majority of MLAs, lead by senior party leader Eknath Shinde, defected from the party and went to first Gujarat, then Assam.
  • “We have initiated the legal action against them and notice has been served to 16 MLAs till now,” said Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Sunday.
  • Shiv Sena’s doors are open for those who want to leave and those who want to return to the party. Those rebel MLAs who are traitors will not be taken back into the party, said Aaditya Thackeray
  • “Road to Vidhan Bhavan from the airport goes via Worli,” Aaditya Thackery warns Sena rebels in Guwahati,  and added there was no place for “traitors” in the party.

  • 11:31 AM IST

    Don’t you feel any pain while sitting with Chhagan Bhujbal who got Balasaheb Thackeray arrested: Shinde Takes Dig At Uddhav

  • 11:27 AM IST

    PIL In Bombay HC against rebel MLAs for ‘neglecting’ official duties

    A PIL has been filed in Bombay HC against Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs for “neglecting official duties” and seeking directions to them to resume office.

  • 11:24 AM IST

    Saamna Editorial: BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra

    With the Centre providing Y-plus security to Maharashtra’s rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, the party on Monday claimed it was now evident that the BJP was “pulling the strings” amid the current political turmoil in the state. An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ likened the rebel Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde to “big bulls”, and alleged that they have been “sold” for Rs 50 crore. The Centre on Sunday extended Y-plus security cover of CRPF commandos to at least 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, officials earlier said.

  • 11:17 AM IST

    Rebel MLA Uday Samant to go live on FB at 11 am
    Shiv Sena rebel MLA Uday Samant, who joined the Shinde camp yesterday, to address Facebook Live at 11 am.

  • 11:02 AM IST

    Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat speaks to Media on Shiv Sena rebellion:

    “There are lot of media reports that the rebel MLAs have 2/3rd of the MLAs and therefore disqualification does not apply

    Till a merger doesn’t happen, they (Rebel MLAs) cannot save themselves from disqualification.

    They are saying, Deputy Speaker has no powers to adjudicate under 10th Schedule. In the absence of speaker, Deputy has all the powers

    (Source: Bar & Bench)

  • 10:54 AM IST

    Shinde camp likely to approach Governor after SC’s order
    The SC is scheduled to hear petitions filed by the Shinde camp over disqualification notices to 16 MLAs. According to sources, the Shinde camp is likely to approach the Governor following the SC’s order.

  • 10:52 AM IST

    Souls of rebels Shiv Sena MLAs are dead, Says Sanjay Raut

    I will repeat it, “those who stay in a party for 40 years and then run away, their souls are dead, they do not have anything left in them”, these are the lines said by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia. I didn’t want to hurt anyone’s sentiment, I just said the truth, said Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

    “I tweeted a video of speech of Gulabrao Patil where he is talking about those who change their fathers. My tweet is for people sitting in Guwahati. Patil said in his speech “People eat, drink and enjoy with the party and then change their father, we aren’t like them,” Raut added.

  • 10:50 AM IST

    Will not go to Guwahati to see face of traitors: Sanjay Raut’s brother

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s brother and MLA Sunil Raut said, “Why will I go to Guwahati? I would rather go to Goa to see natural beauty. Will I go to Guwahati to see the faces of those traitors? I am a Shiv Sainik, and I will work for the party till my last breath.” This came amid speculations of Sunil Raut joining rebel MLAs in Guwahati.

    “Narayan Rane and Raj Thackeray can say all that they want to say. Uddhav Thackeray will surely win. I was in Shiv Sena and I will remain in this party,” he added.

  • 10:43 AM IST

    Maharashtra Political Crisis | Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde calls a meeting at 2pm in Guwahati hotel to discuss further strategy: Sources

  • 9:43 AM IST

    Eknath Shinde calls meeting of MLAs at Guwahati hotel around 10 am
    Rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde called a meeting of the MLAs at Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati around 10 am today. This comes ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on pleas filed by the Shinde camp over disqualification notices to 16 rebel MLAs.