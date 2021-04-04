Mumbai: A day after Maharashtra reported nearly 50,000 coronavirus cases, the state Cabinet is scheduled to hold a meeting through video conferencing at 3 PM today, news agency ANI reported. The meeting has been called to discuss the ongoing deteriorating coronavirus situation in the state. Moreover, the state government is likely to take a decision on implementing lockdown or tough restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, said reports. Also Read - Mumbai: Over 600 Buildings, 7,500 Floors Sealed; BMC Says Majority of Cases Are From High-Rises
Earlier on Friday, while addressing people through a live webcast, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that a lockdown can not be ruled out if the situation did not improve. “If this situation continues, the prevailing health facilities would be inadequate. We will increase the number of beds, ventilators, oxygen but what about health professionals? How will we get more manpower? In the last one year, most of them have suffered from COVID,” he said.
Here are the latest updates:
- The latest development has raised speculations of fresh lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra.
- Speaking to reporters, Maharastra minister Nawab Malik yesterday said that the state is recording nearly 50,000 cases per day for the past few days.
- “It is inevitable to take certain strict measures to bring the situation under control. If the figures keep increasing, there may be a shortage of beds. The Chief Minister held a meeting with the officials yesterday. A final decision on additional restrictions will be taken after 2 days”, said Malik.
- The number of containment zones in Mumbai rose to 80 and the count of active sealed buildings in the city climbed to 650.
- Yesterday, Maharashtra recorded nearly 50,000 cases —- 49,447 to be specific. This took the state’s caseload to 29,53,523 while 277 fatalities pushed the toll to 55,656. The case recovery rate in the state now stands at 84.49 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.88 per cent.
- Mumbai registered 9,108 new infections, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began.