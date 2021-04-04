Mumbai: A day after Maharashtra reported nearly 50,000 coronavirus cases, the state Cabinet is scheduled to hold a meeting through video conferencing at 3 PM today, news agency ANI reported. The meeting has been called to discuss the ongoing deteriorating coronavirus situation in the state. Moreover, the state government is likely to take a decision on implementing lockdown or tough restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, said reports. Also Read - Mumbai: Over 600 Buildings, 7,500 Floors Sealed; BMC Says Majority of Cases Are From High-Rises

Earlier on Friday, while addressing people through a live webcast, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that a lockdown can not be ruled out if the situation did not improve. “If this situation continues, the prevailing health facilities would be inadequate. We will increase the number of beds, ventilators, oxygen but what about health professionals? How will we get more manpower? In the last one year, most of them have suffered from COVID,” he said.

