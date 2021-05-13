Mumbai: Maharashtra government today extended the ongoing lockdown in the state till June 1, in a bid to curb the COVID-19 spread. Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte in an order said the curbs will remain in force till 7 am on June 1. Additionally, the government has also made negative RT-PCR report mandatory for those entering the state. This comes even as Coronavirus cases are showing a downward trend, but the state government of the view that strict restrictions on the movement of people should continue so that the third wave of the pandemic is less severe. Maharashtra is one of the top contributors to the daily new Covid-19 cases in the country. The state government first imposed the lockdown on April 22, which was later extended till May 15 amid fears over the third wave of the pandemic. Also Read - Maharashtra Cabinet Urges State Govt to Extend Full Lockdown Till May 31 | Highlights

Maharashtra lockdown: Here’s what the guidelines state

Milk collection, transport and processing may be allowed without restrictions though its retail sale be allowed subject to restrictions imposed on shops dealing with esssential items or through home delivery. Local DMA should keep special vigil over rural markets and APMCs and ensure Covid Appropriate Behavious and in if finds any such place as difficult to manage and discipline to ensure non-spread of Covid epidemic, local DMA may decide on a case by case basis to shut these or may impose further restrictions. Personnel engaged in Airport and Port services and needed for movement of cargo related to medicines or equipments needed for Covid management will be allowed to travel in local, mono and metro services.

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 46,781 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, an uptick from 40,956 a day ago, and 816 deaths, the health department said. The caseload increased to 52,26,710, while death toll reached 78,007, it said. On Tuesday Maharashtra had reported 40,956 COVID-19 cases, 793 deaths, and 71,966 recoveries.

Of 816 fatalities, 387 had occurred in the past 48 hours, 193 last week and the rest even before that but were added to the tally on Wednesday.