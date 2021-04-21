Mumbai: With spiralling Coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government is expected to announce a statewide lockdown shortly. The expected lockdown is aimed at giving some time to the government to ramp up the crippling health infrastructure. If reports are to be believed, a 15-day lockdown is on cards. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had also urged the Uddhav-led state government to announce a complete lockdown in the state from today. in Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News Live: Uddhav Thackeray to Announce Decision on Statewide Shutdown Shortly

TRANSPORT: Long-distance trains and flights are likely to operate, with close monitoring of inter-district road transport, said a report by News18.

Private vehicle will only be allowed to ply on roads if they have a valid excuse.

FOOD: Essentials services will continue. Grocery services may will be allowed to be open for limited time.

MUMBAI LOCAL TRAIN: Services will continue for essential workers.

Maharashtra Minister Aslam Sheikh had said that the state was heading towards a complete lockdown and the guidelines for the same will be announced soon. Notably, to contain the spread of the virus, the Maharashtra government had earlier announced stern curbs in the state. The Maharashtra government restricted operation timings of grocery shops from 7 AM to 11 AM.

Maharashtra today reported 67,468 new COVID-19 cases and 568 fatalities. A total of 54,985 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The cumulative infections in the state stand at 40,27,827, with 6,95,747 active cases.