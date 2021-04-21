Mumbai: In the wake of the rising Coronavirus cases, Maharashtra government has announced stricter COVID-19 curbs starting Thursday i.e April 22. The announcement on stricter curbs has been made to contain the spiralling Coronavirus cases in the state, worst-hit in the country in terms of total COVID-19 numbers. The government did not take a complete lockdown route but has adopted stricters curbs including capped wedding ceremonies and attendance at all private and government (centre and state) offices. Further, the government has also regulated inter-city or inter-district travel by buses among other things. The new restrictions under the government’s `Break- the-Chain’ program will come into effect from Thursday 8 pm and will remain effective till 7 am on May 1. Mentioned below is a complete list of restrictions that will come into effect from (8 PM) Thursday. Also Read - Maharashtra Imposes More Restrictions From Tomorrow, Allows Govt Offices to Function at 15% Capacity

Check List of Curbs Here:

A wedding-related gathering has been curbed at 25. Further, marriage needs to be conducted as a single event in a single hall not extending beyond 2 hours. Violation of this rule can attract a fine of ₹ 5 0,000. Private transport will be allowed for only emergency or essential services. Driver will need a valid reasons. Government/private offices have been ordered to work at 15% capacity. Private buses can ply with 50 per cent seating capacity with no standing travellers. Private bus services operators have been advised to carry out inter-city or inter-district travel with no more than two stops in a city. Only government, medical personnel , people needing medical treatment, specially disable people will be allowed to use Mumbai local services. The government had tightened the rules on April 13, saying that only those working in the essential services can travel on Mumbai local. Govt-owned buses can ply with 50 per cent seating capacity with no standing travellers. The local disaster management authority can obtain information of passengers of long distance trains or buses and stamp them with `home quarantine” tag. It can also screen passengers using thermal scanners and those with fever or other coronavirus-like symptoms can be shifted to local corona care centres or hospitals

Maharashtra is counting the highest single-day COVID-19 cases in the country. Maharashtra today reported 67,468 new COVID-19 cases and 568 fatalities. A total of 54,985 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The cumulative infections in the state stand at 40,27,827, with 6,95,747 active cases.