Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that the restrictions imposed in the state to curb the spread of Covid-19 will be extended till June 15. He said that the state government will take stock of the situation in each district and may tighten or relax the curbs in specific areas. Thackeray also warned against a third wave of infections and asked people not to lower their guard. "Even though patient numbers are dropping, we are still at the levels of last year's peak," Thackeray said.

At the same time, Maharashtra has eased some restrictions allowing all essential shops, which were open from 7 am to 11 am, to now operate from 7 am to 2 pm. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also announced relaxing curbs for districts with less than 10 per cent Covid positivity rate and where occupancy of total oxygen beds available is less than 40 per cent.

For stand-alone non-essential shops, decision will be taken from the local disaster management authorities. However, if they are allowed to open, they should also operate till 2 pm like essential shops. Delivery of non-essential items via e-commerce will now be allowed.