Mumbai: Looking at the cases of coronavirus in the state, the Maharashtra government is likely to extend the full lockdown in the state for two more weeks. In the meantime, the Covid-19 task force has suggested the state government to extend the lockdown period to break the chain of the coronavirus. Although cases have shown a downward trend, the state government is of the view that strict restrictions on the movement of people should continue so that the state may not see the third wave of the pandemic.

However, a decision regarding the extension of lockdown is likely to be taken during a Cabinet meeting which is slated for Wednesday evening. The meeting will be presided over by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray via video conferencing.

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra Health Minister earlier had said that a decision over the extension of lockdown in Maharashtra will be taken in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Here are the Live Updates:

5: 15 PM: The strict curbs were imposed in Maharashtra from April 14 to break the coronavirus transmission chain.

5: 13 PM: The state government has asked Muslims to keep Eid celebrations low-key in view of the ongoing pandemic.

In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the state government earlier had extended the lockdown-like restrictions till May 15. During this lockdown period, the Maharashtra government has allowed only emergency services to function including the centres for vaccination against Covid-19. Vegetable shops, grocery stores and milk outlets are functioning for four hours daily (7 am to 11 am).

The state government first imposed the lockdown on April 22, which was later extended till May 15 amid fears over the third wave of the pandemic.

Over three weeks have passed since the Maharashtra government imposed strict restrictions to check the spread of coronavirus but the daily average of cases is still over 50,000 which is a matter of concern, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said.