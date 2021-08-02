Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the shops in the districts where COVID infections have reduced will be permitted to remain open till 8 pm instead of 4 pm. However, the chief minister further added that the restrictions will continue in those districts where the infection is still on rise.Also Read - 'No Kissing Zone': Society in Mumbai's Borivali Paints Sign to Restrict Couples From Getting Intimate | Watch

Maharashtra Health Minister on Thursday after chairing a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the state had said, "Of the 36 districts, 25 have come to the third level and have a good recovery rate and hence they can be given a bit of relaxation. But in 11 other districts where the recovery rate is less no relaxation will be given to them. If needed, the administration might also consider imposing stricter Covid-19 curbs in these areas."

Maharashtra Health Minister also had informed that the government has decided to keep things open on Saturdays with limitations. However, he further added that the restrictions on Sundays will continue. Detailed guidelines will be issued in the next 2-3 days. "Hotels and shops timings will increase till 8-9 pm. But they need to ensure staff is fully vaccinated, they'll be allowed to function on 50% capacity," Rajesh Tope said.

State minister Aslam Shaikh had also earlier indicated that Maharashtra may witness more relaxations in the lockdown norms given in the next few days. According to Shaikh, several ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance government feel that people who are vaccinated with two doses should be permitted to travel. Further, restaurants may be allowed to stay open for a longer duration