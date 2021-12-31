Mumbai: As Omicron cases continue to rise at an alarming rate across Maharashtra, Mumbai police on Friday extended section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) over the city till January 15, 2022, and banned New Year celebrations in both public and private spaces. Issuing a fresh circular, the authorities also prohibited citizens from visiting public places including beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks from 5 PM to 5 AM. The order, which was issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (operations) S. Chaitanya came into effect from Friday, 1 PM.Also Read - Karnataka Govt Revises Night Curfew Timings in Bengaluru In View of New Year Celebrations

The fresh circular by the Mumbai police comes as India witnessed the highest single-day rise of 309 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, taking the country’s tally of such cases to 1,270. Of the 23 states and Union territories that have recorded Omicron cases so far, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of 450, followed by Delhi (320), Kerala (109) and Gujarat (97). Out of the 1,270 patients infected with the Omicron variant of the virus, 374 have either recuperated or migrated. The country has also recorded 16,764 fresh COVID-19 cases and 220 more fatalities due to viral disease.

Yesterday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government had capped the attendance at gatherings in open or closed spaces at 50, following the COVID-19, Omicron surge in the state. Not more than 100 persons in enclosed spaces and 250 persons in open spaces were allowed to attend a marriage function or a social, cultural, political, and religious gathering earlier. However, Thursday’s circular capped the number of attendees at these events to 50 persons. The new order also stipulates that only 20 persons can attend last rites.