Mumbai: Owing to dip in the covid cases, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to lift all the existing COVID19 restrictions in the state. However, wearing masks will be compulsory in all festivals. Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad took to Twitter and informed that the state cabinet decides to lift all the existing COVID19 restrictions in the state.

To recall, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had earlier cautioned that the people of the state need to stay alert and said that COVID-19 appropriate behaviour must be followed. Till now we have seen the impact of the third wave, we can't even think of removing the mask, he said.

"We will have to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. There are relaxations given, it's not as strict as earlier. But we will have to wear masks," Tope said