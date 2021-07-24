Mumbai: After sealing the roadside eateries in Palghar, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday sealed D-Mart in Malad for violating COVID guidelines. Issuing a statement, the BMC said that the employees and customers were seen flouting social distancing norms inside the mall.Also Read - 4 Dead, 1 Feared Trapped as Construction Lift Collapses in Mumbai's Worli; Rescue Ops Underway

Apart from this, the manager of the mall has also been asked to submit a report of explanation to the BMC officials within three days. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Update: Govt Considering Relaxations For Fully-Vaccinated People, Dy CM Ajit Pawar Makes BIG Statement

Even though the spread of coronavirus is under control in the area, level 3 restrictions are still in force in Mumbai and all other areas. The BMC found that the COVID guidelines are being severely flouted in the mall. The BMC said the face mask and gloves were found not being used by the mall employees, especially staff at the bill counter. It was also observed that safe distance rules were not followed by staff and customers. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Fully Vaccinated People Should Now be Allowed to go Out, Suggests Ajit Pawar

D-Mart in Malad has been sealed for violating COVID norms. Employees & customers were seen flouting social distancing: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/chsHxzXnwr — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

Earlier in the day, the police and civic officials in Vasai-Virar in Palghar district sealed several eateries on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway for COVID-19 norm violations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar Patil said some stalls and hotels were sealed and others were fined.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 6,269 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 224 fatalities, taking the tally to 62,58,079 and the toll to 1,31,429.

Parbhani city in the Marathwada region did not record any new coronavirus infection for the third day in a row, he said.

Mumbai saw 410 new cases and 9 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the tally to 7,33,754 and the toll to 15,827, the official said.

Nashik division added 836 cases and 13 deaths of which 617 cases were from Ahmednagar district, he said.

Pune division reported 2,107 fresh COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths, of which 30 occurred in Pimpri Chinchwad city and 18 in Satara. Kolhapur division’s caseload increased by 1,875 while 36 patients succumbed to the viral infection. Of the 36 deaths, 12 occurred from rural parts of the Sangli district. Aurangabad division saw 47 new infections and five deaths while Latur division added 258 cases and five fatalities.