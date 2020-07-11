Maharashtra lockdown extension news: Due to rise in coronavirus cases over the past few days, a lockdown with minimum exemptions in place in Thane district, excluding city limits, and Navi Mumbai municipal areas was extended on Saturday till July 19. Also Read - Central Government's Teletherapy Helpline Counsels Over 60,000 People on Mental Health Issues Related to COVID-19 And Lockdown

The order for Thane district was issued by Collector Rajesh Narvekar and Municipal Commissioner AB Misal announced the extension for Navi Mumbai, they added.

The "total" lockdown in Ulhasnagar municipal corporation (UMC) limits, also part of Thane district, has been extended by civic chief Raja Dayanidhi till July 22.

Yesterday, authorities had extended lockdown in Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) till July 19.

Prior to that, a complete 10-day lockdown in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and a few other parts of the district was announced, starting July 13.

Meanwhile, India recorded its highest single-day spike of 27,114 new coronavirus cases and 519 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to over eight lakh with a tota of 22,123 deaths, Health Ministry’s data stated on Saturday.

Alarmingly, the country added one lakh cases in merely four days. On Tuesday, the tally had surpassed the grim mark of seven lakh cases.

Maharashtra tops the chart and remains the worst hit state, with cases reaching up to 2,38,461 and 9,893 casualties so far, of which 226 occurred in the last 24 hours.