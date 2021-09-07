Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Amid COVID Third Wave fear in Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued fresh set of guidelines for Ganesh Chaturthi and asked all to celebrate the occasion with strict COVID protocol. The MBC also restricted the celebrations to 3 days only. In the guidelines, the BMC and the Maharashtra government have urged the people to celebrate the festival in a simple manner in view of the Covid-19 situation in the state. The BMC in its order stated that it is necessary to celebrate Ganeshotsav only by protecting oneself and one’s family from this scourge. Here are the latest guidelines from BMC.Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: State Issues Guidelines, Rajesh Tope Warns Against Public Gathering at Crowded Places Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

No public procession: The BMC said that there should be no procession for the arrival of Ganesha idols. It said a group of maximum five persons will be allowed for arrival. These people should be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and should have taken the second dose before 15 days. The BMC said that there shall be 10 people at the time of arrival of public Ganesha idols and will be required to wear masks and observe social distance. Also Read - Prefer to Open 'Arogya Mandir' Rather Than Religious Temples at Present: Maharashtra CM

Domestic celebration: The BMC said that the domestic Ganeshotsav should preferably be made of shadu or, if possible, metal/marble. People are encouraged to worship idols in the house instead of the traditional shadu Ganesha idols this year in a bid to avoid large crowds during the arrival and immersion of idols. Also Read - Karnataka Asks Students, Employees In Kerala To Defer Their Return To State Till October End | Details Here

Online Darshan: The BMC said in the meeting that Ganeshotsav Mandals should provide darshan facility to the devotees via online, cable network, website, Facebook, social media etc.

Organic Nirmalya: It was also issued as instruction from the BMC that the public Ganeshotsav Mandals should ensure that at least Nirmalya will be created by using garlands/flowers etc, sparingly.

Idol Immersion: The BMC said that the household Ganesha idols should be immersed in a bucket or drum at home if possible. The idol also should be immersed at a nearby artificial immersion site. Public Ganeshotsav Mandals should also give priority to immersion of idols at the nearest artificial immersion site. The Public Ganeshotsav Mandals were advised not to take the vehicle carrying the idol from the mandapa to the immersion site unlike processions.

As per updates, there are a total of 73 natural immersion sites in Mumbai. Moreover, the BMC has also created a disciplined system of idol collection provided by the Municipal Corporation with an additional workforce.