Mumbai: With Maharashtra recording the maximum number of Omicron cases, a member of the state government's COVID-19 task force has suggested curbs for a short duration of time to combat the further spread. Dr. Vasant Nagvekar, a member of the Maharashtra government's COVID-19 task force asserted that the government could consider imposing curbs for a short duration of time if cases of the new coronavirus variant Omicron continue to rise in the state.

“If Omicron cases rise (further), it is going to be challenging due to its faster spread. We will have to deal with the prevailing situation and take decisions appropriately. If cases rise, may be temporarily we may have to consider closure for a small period of time till the storm settles,” he said, claiming that a rapid rise in the cases of Omicron, classified as a ‘variant of concern’ by the WHO, will definitely pose challenges.

His statement comes after Maharashtra recorded 26 new cases of Omicron – 11 of them in Mumbai – taking the overall tally of the variant to 167. The state has been reporting a steep rise in daily coronavirus cases in the last few days. The tally of active cases has also crossed the 10,000-mark in Maharashtra.

Following the surge, the Maharashtra government last week imposed night curfew and announced a cap on gatherings of more than five people in all public places from 9 pm to 6 am.

Take a look at the latest guidelines released by the state government: