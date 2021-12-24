Mumbai: After Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government is reportedly mulling to impose night curfew across the state to reduce crowding during the festive season. Last night, CM Uddhav Thackeray held talks with the members of the state COVID-19 task force, wherein they discussed the ways to avoid public gatherings during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, weddings, and parties at hotels and restaurants, the Chief Minister’s Office had tweeted, adding that the Maharashtra government would issue fresh guidelines on Friday.Also Read - Night Curfew, Cap on Wedding Guests Return in Uttar Pradesh Amid Omicron Scare | Check Fresh Guidelines

Now speaking to the Times of India an official said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is planning to further reduce the number of people allowed in enclosed areas, regulating working hours for establishments and imposing night curfew or IPC Section 144 to control crowds.

Omicron in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has been put on alert after it recorded the highest spike of Omicron cases (23), so far, taking the state’s tally to 88. Of the new cases, 18 are fully vaccinated, one not inoculated and four are minors, and comprise 13 from Pune, five from Mumbai, 2 each from Thane and Osmanabad, and one from Nagpur.

Among the new cases, 16 had a travel history, including 6 to UAE, 4 to Europe, 2 each to Ghana and South Africa, besides one each to Singapore and Tanzania, while the other 7 are the close contacts of these Omicron infectees. While 17 patients are asymptomatic, 6 have exhibited mild symptoms and they span the age group from below 18 to 60-plus. Intensive surveillance of passengers arriving at the three international airports – Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur – is currently underway since December 1.

Coronavirus Cases Also on the Rise in Maharashtra

Besides, the daily coronavirus case count in Maharashtra has also been rising over the past few days. The state on Thursday reported 1,179 new coronavirus cases, a day after it saw 1,201 new infections. On Monday, the state had added 544 cases, while the next day it had logged 825 cases.