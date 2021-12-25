Mumbai: In view of the spike in coronavirus cases and the growing threat of the Omicron variant, the Maharashtra government has issued a new set of guidelines to curb the further spread of the infection ahead of festivities. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government on Friday prohibited gathering of more than five persons in public places between 9 pm to 6 am, among other such measures, applicable from the intervening night of December 24-25 until further notice. “Gathering of more than five persons in public places across the state prohibited from 9 pm-6 am, only 100 people allowed in indoor weddings and not more than 250 in outdoor weddings,” read the government’s order.Also Read - List of Fresh Restrictions In Maharashtra In Wake of Rising Omicron Cases | Full Details

Here’s the full list of restrictions that comes into effect in Maharashtra from Dec 25

More than 100 people can not attend weddings in closed places. In open spaces, the number will not be more than 250 or 25 percent of the total capacity, whichever is less. Gathering of over 100 is banned in all kinds of social, political or religious functions held in closed places, while in open spaces it can be held with around 250 people. At functions other than social, political or religious ones, the number of attendees in closed spaces should not exceed 50 per cent of the total capacity where seats are fixed and immovable. A gathering of more than five persons in public places between 9 pm to 6 am is not allowed. Attendance for sports competitions, sports ceremonies shall not exceed 25 per cent of the seating capacity of the venue. Restaurants, gyms, spas, cinemas, theaters will have 50 per cent capacity attendance. All of them will have to declare their full potential as well as 50 per cent capacity. In case of any other kind of gathering, that does not fall under any of the category listed above, the DDMA shall decide the ceiling of number of persons who may attend such gathering, without breaching the ceiling of percentages. In case of any activity covered in this order, if DDMA is of the opinion that stricter restrictions are warranted due to specific local situation, DDMA may promulgate such stricter restrictions over and above restrictions contained herein. In such situation, DDMA must give adequate Public Notice before making such stricter restrictions applicable. All existing restrictions other than the ones specifically mentioned in this order will continue to be applicable.

On Friday, Maharashtra has recorded 1,410 new coronavirus cases and 20 Omicron infections during the day. The daily COVID-19 cases went up by more than 200 compared to Thursday. In view of the rising cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also banned New Year celebration programmes and gatherings in any closed or open areas in the city. Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal issued an order to this effect late Friday evening. "There shall be no gathering or celebration of New Year in any closed or open areas under the BMC jurisdiction," the order said.

The order came into effect from the midnight of December 25 and shall remain in force till the next directive. The order is applicable to all hotels, bars, restaurants as well as to privately-owned places that could be used for such gatherings and celebrations, it said.

The BMC had on Friday also issued a separate order stating that Mumbai residents arriving here from Dubai will have to undergo seven-day home quarantine. The travelers who live in other parts of Maharashtra will be able to leave Mumbai on arrival from Dubai, but their transport will be arranged by the collector, it said.