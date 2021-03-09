Thane: A lockdown was declared on Monday in 16 hotspots in Thane city of Maharashtra by the civic administration from March 13 to March 31, 2021, officials said. The order, issued by Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma, said the decision was taken due to rise in COVID-19 cases in these areas in the past few days. Also Read - Maharashtra Minister Calls COVID Situation in State ‘Alarming’, Says Districts To Decide on Lockdown

The Kalwa Ward Committee area in Circle 1 has hotspots in areas of – Witwa, Ainagar, Suryanagar, Kharegaon area, Chendni Koliwara, Wagle and Srinagar. Circle 2 has hotspots in areas of Lodha Amara, Hiranandani Estate, Hiranandani Meadows Housing Complex and Lokmanya. Savarkarnagar Ward Committee Area hotspots are at Dostanagar, Shivai Nagar, Chorus Tower, Kolabad and Rustomji Vrindavan. Also Read - Maharashtra: Night Curfew, Weekend Lockdown in Aurangabad Till April 4; Ajanta, Ellora to be Shut on Saturdays And Sundays

The order said all restrictions that were in place during the nationwide lockdown declared earlier would be in force during this time as well. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Will Lockdown be Imposed in Aurangabad? Major Announcement Today

As on Monday morning, the caseload of Thane district was 2,69,845, including 6,302 deaths.

(With PTI inputs)