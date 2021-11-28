Mumbai: Amid the rising threats of new covid variant, Omicron, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that in order to avoid another covid induced lockdown in the state, people must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. The Chief Minister also directed all the officials to take necessary steps to safeguard citizens from the new Omicron variant of the virus without waiting for the Central Government’s directives.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Govt Issues Advisory to Districts Over Omicron Variant Threats

While speaking during a virtual meeting with divisional commissioners and district collectors held to discuss the coronavirus scenario in Maharashtra, CM Thackeray asked authorities to do whatever is needed to prevent the new deadly variant of Covid-19. “Get started without waiting for central government’s directives,” CM Thackeray directed the officials. Also Read - Centre Revises Guidelines For International Arrivals Amid Omicron Threats | SOPs HERE

“Citizens need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to prevent another lockdown in the state,” he added. In today’s meeting, CM Thackeray also asked the authorities to keep a vigil on all travellers landing at the state airports, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said in a statement. Also Read - Nepal To Ban All Passengers Arriving from South African Countries Amid Omicon Concern

Mumbai on Sunday logged 217 fresh cases of coronavirus and four deaths. With this, the total tally in the city stands at 7,62,616 and the death toll is pegged at 16,330. A total of 247 patients were discharged today, which took the recovery count to 7,41,500.

Centre Revises Guidelines For International Arrivals Amid Omicron Threats

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday revised the guidelines for international arrivals in India to be effective from December 1. The government also mandated the submitting 14 days travel details, uploading negative. RT-PCR test report on Air Suvidha portal before the journey.

As per Health Ministry’s guidelines, the travellers from ‘countries at-risk’ will need to take COVID test post arrival and wait for results at airport. If tested negative they’ll follow, home quarantine for 7 days.

It is important to note that re-test will be done on the 8th day & if negative, the traveller will have to further go to self-monitor for next 7 days.

List of Countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing (Countries at-risk)