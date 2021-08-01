Mumbai: As coronavirus cases continued to drop in Maharashtra, at least 25 districts in the state, including state capital Mumbai may get some relaxation in COVID-19 induced curbs from Sunday, claimed reports. Notably, Rajesh Tope, state Health Minister, a couple of days ago had indicated that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government is mulling over a plan and some important decisions regarding easing in restrictions at some places could be taken.Also Read - More Than 600 Students Test Positive For Covid After Schools Reopen in Maharashtra's Solapur

“Of the 36 districts, 25 have come to the third level and have a good recovery rate and hence they can be given a bit of relaxation, and in 11 other districts— Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Beed, Raigad Pune, and Osmanabad that have no or very less recovery rate, no relaxation will be given to them,” Tope told reporters on Thursday, soon after CM Thackeray chaired a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the state. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: No Consensus Yet on Resuming Services, Will Discuss With Railways, Says Rajesh Tope

Besides, a decision over allowing fully vaccinated people to commute on Mumbai local trains might be taken today. Suburban services in the financial capital have been suspended for the general public since April 15. To avoid crowding, the local train services, at present, are allowed only for those engaged in medical and essential services. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Rajesh Tope Makes BIG Announcement; Restrictions on Saturdays To Be Lifted | Other Details Inside

Earlier, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had urged the Chief Minister to resume the local train services for the general public, particularly for those who have completed their vaccination. He also asked the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra to provide relaxations in coronavirus-induced restrictions in a bid to provide relief to the general public.

The lockdown-like curbs were first imposed in the state on April 5. The curbs were further tightened on April 15 with Section 144 of the CrPc, banning assembly of five or more people at one place, imposed in the entire state. However, last month as COVID-19 cases dropped, the government announced a five-level plan to unlock various cities and districts, based on the positivity rate and occupancy of oxygenated beds.