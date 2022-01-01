Aurangabad: As the cases of Covid-19 and Omicron variant rise in Maharashtra, the people of state are getting anxious about another lockdown being imposed. So what does the state government think of it now? Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said that the imposition of lockdown in the state was not being discussed at present, reported news agency PTI.Also Read - Maharashtra Govt Waives Off Property Tax on Residential Units Up to 500 sq ft in Mumbai

“Decision of lockdown is not under discussion currently. The government will take decision about restrictions by taking into consideration the case positivity rate, hospital bed occupancy and oxygen consumption,” Tope told reporters. “If the daily (medical) oxygen requirement crosses 700 metric tons, then the state will go into lockdown automatically,” he said. Tope was here to attend a function to mark the 39th anniversary of the Mahatma Gandhi Mission educational trust. Also Read - Set Up Makeshift Hospitals, Monitor Patients In Home Isolation: Centre Writes to States Amid Omicron Cases

“Currently we have imposed some restrictions on social gatherings. If it brings the virus spread under control, well and good. Otherwise we will have to impose stricter restrictions,” the health minister added. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting of top officials in this regard soon, he said. Finding out the exact figures of Omicron and Delta cases was important in the present situation, and at least one genome sequencing lab was needed in each of the administrative divisions of the state, he added. Also Read - Will Delhi Impose More Curbs After Yellow Alert? Satyendar Jain Says Will Review COVID Situation

State disaster management minister Vijay Wadettiwar had said the day before that the “stage of fresh lockdown” was nearing, but the decision will be taken by the chief minister. Maharashtra on Friday reported 8,067 new coronavirus cases, 50 per cent more than the day before.

(With PTI inputs)