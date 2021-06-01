Mumbai: Domestic air passengers arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) do not need to undergo RT-PCR test, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in an order issued under the ‘Break the Chain’ initiative. “All domestic air passengers originating from airports located within Maharashtra to Mumbai are exempted from RT-PCR test requirement upon landing in Mumbai. All domestic air passengers traveling from Mumbai airport to airports located within Maharashtra, airport operator/airlines shall not insist on RT-PCR test,” the new order, which came into immediate effect said. Also Read - COVID-19: India’s Active Cases Drop by Over 38 Per Cent Since May 1, These States Witness Sharp Jump

“Next week, the shops on the left side of the road will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while the shops on the right will be open on Tuesday and Thursday,” the order stated, adding that the same arrangement will continue for the weeks ahead.

The BMC also stated that these orders will be applicable until the directives issued by the state government under ‘Break The Chain’ remain in force. “As announced by the government from time to time, it’s mandatory for all the commercial establishments to follow social distancing, use of masks and other measures,” the order stated.

These relaxations come as the financial capital is witnessing a steady decline in COVID cases for past few days. Yesterday, the city saw 676 cases, the lowest since February 23 this year.

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown-like curbs till June 15 and also announced that relaxations will be granted depending upon the COVID-19 positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds. In municipal corporations or regions of districts with less than 10 per cent COVID-19 positivity rate and where the availability of occupied oxygen beds will be less than 40 per cent, all the establishments/shops engaged in essential commodities and services that are presently opened from 7 am to 11 am can now remain open from 7 am to 2 pm, the government had said on May 30.