Maharashtra Lockdown Latest News Today: Alarmed by the rising cases of Omicron variant, Mumbai on Friday imposed fresh restrictions within the city limit and banned large gatherings. These restrictions were imposed to prevent the further spread of the new strain. The development comes at a time when the city reported three new cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant that took Maharashtra’s tally to 17 and India’s to 32.Also Read - Govt Panel Rejects Serum Institute’s Plea For Covishield as Booster Dose, Seeks More Data: Report

As per the updates, the restrictions were imposed within the commissionerate limits of Mumbai, prohibiting rallies and protest marches involving people and vehicles over the next two days. Also Read - Maharashtra Reports 7 New Cases of Omicron Including 3-Year-Old; State Tally Rises to 17 | Key Points

Speaking to news agency PTI, an official said that the order, issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), will be in effect for 48 hours on Saturday and Sunday. Also Read - South Korea Reports Its Worst Virus Surge Since Start Of COVID Pandemic

“It has been issued to prevent danger to human life from the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 as well as a threat to the law-and-order situation against the backdrop of violence that took place in Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra reported seven new cases of the Omicron variant including a three-and-half-year-old girl, the state health department said.

Full list of guidelines

Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed within Mumbai commissionerate limits.

Rallies and protest marches involving people and vehicles banned over the next two days.

Violators will be punished under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions.

Corona cases: Overall, Maharashtra recorded 695 new coronavirus cases during the day. Three new Omicron cases were found in the state capital Mumbai. As per the report from the National Institute of Virology, seven new Omicron cases have been reported in the state, three from Mumbai and four from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

Earlier in the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said the traveler who returned from Tanzania was a resident of the densely-populated Dharavi slum area, but he was asymptomatic and isolated before he mingled in the community.

Of the seven new patients, four were fully vaccinated and one patient has received a single dose of the coronavirus vaccine while one patient has not been vaccinated. Another patients is three and a half years old and not eligible for vaccination.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had earlier in the day said that five out of seven Omicron patients in Pune district have now tested negative for the infection.