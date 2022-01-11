Mumbai: What can be termed as a piece of good news for Mumbaikars when the city is witnessing a massive surge in the Covid cases, the Maharashtra Covid Task Force Member Dr Shashank Joshi on Tuesday said that the Omicron wave is flattening. Joshi has urged the citizens to not panic and follow all the guidelines set by the government to contain the spread of the virus.Also Read - COVID-19: Haryana Govt Invokes ESMA to Bans Strike By Healthcare Workers For Six Months

To recall, Dr Shashank Joshi had earlier described the Omicron spike as a “tsunami” rather than a wave. Around 11,000 to 12,000 new Covid-19 cases are likely to be reported in Mumbai, said Dr Joshi. The city witnessed 13,648 new infections on Monday, down from 19,474 and 20,318 on the two previous days. Dr Joshi also said that the Covid-19 test positivity rate is expected to be down to 20% from 30% earlier. Also Read - When, Where And Which Next COVID-Like Virus Could Emerge In World? AI May Have An Answer

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, on the other hand, has said that third wave of the coronavirus pandemic has started and will peak by January-end. He also said that the 14-day quarantine period has been halved to seven days. Also Read - Back in Action: COVID Helpline Numbers, Websites Witness Steep Spike in SOS Calls & New Users Amid Uptick in Cases

Tope’s remarks come on a day Maharashtra reported 33,470 new COVID-19 cases and eight fatalities. He appealed to the people to strictly follow the COVID-appropriate behaviour. “The third wave of the pandemic has started. It is expected to peak by January-end,” Tope told reporters.

He expressed concerns over many political leaders not adhering to the pandemic protocols despite the rise in cases in Maharashtra. The health minister also appealed to political parties not to organise meetings and programmes.

Quoting an Urdu proverb, ‘Jaan hai to Jahaan hai’, Tope said that everyone needed to be safe and follow the norms. “Due to the spike in cases, the closure of schools is necessary to protect children from coronavirus. People should support the restrictions announced by the government,” he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday recorded 33,470 new coronavirus cases, 10,918 less than the previous day, taking its tally to 69,53,514, while eight fresh deaths linked to the infection pushed the toll to 1,41,647, the state health department said.

An official said Maharashtra also reported 31 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, raising their count to 1,247. Of the 31 new cases of the highly contagious variant, 28 were reported from Pune city, two are from Pune rural and one from Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial township.