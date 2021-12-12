Mumbai: Despite the rise in new cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has clearly ruled out any kind of restrictions/lockdown in the state. Notably, Maharashtra’s tally of Omicron cases rose to 17 after Mumbai detected three fresh cases of the strain, prompting authorities to impose section 144 (ban on large gatherings) for 48 hours. An official informed that the restrictions were imposed within the commissionerate limits of Mumbai, prohibiting rallies and protest marches involving people and vehicles.Also Read - New COVID Variant: 18-Month-Old Omicron Patient Discharged Post Recovery, 3-Year-Old Boy Asymptomatic

Total Lockdown Not On Cards Yet

Speaking to reporters on Friday, state health minister Rajesh Tope asked people to not panic as the ‘severity of the coronavirus variant is low’. “We are not thinking about any lockdown in the state as of now. The state task force has given no such directions. We shall closely keep a tab on the situation and take a call on any curbs following the guidance of the Centre, state task force and the chief minister”, Tope told Times of India, a couple of days ago.

On being asked about the state’s strategy to combat the spread, Tope asserted that the government is working with the 3T Principle – tracking, tracing, and testing. “For genome sequence, we have currently three labs. We will expand the facility further in Nagpur and Aurangabad”, he added.

Why is the Govt Not in Favour Imposing Lockdowns?

If reports are to be believed, industry bodies and traders have asked to not take any strict step as it ‘may hamper the slowly recovering economy. Besides, Opposition parties have reportedly also warned the state against any move that would hit the livelihood of common people.

The Centre, on the other hand, has asked states/UTs to impose restrictions, night curfew in the districts where the infection rate is more than 5 per cent. “Regular meetings are being organized to keep a watch on global scenario and Covid scene in India with a focus on Omicron. We need help to not spread panic. District level restrictions to be implemented where positivity over 5%”, Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR said.

Omicron Cases May Rise in Maharashtra

The number of Omicron cases in Maharashtra expected to rise as at least 1,349 people have travelled from foreign countries to Maharashtra’s Raigad in the last eight days. Of the 1,349 travellers, 594 arrived in Panvel, 150 in Mangaon, 116 in Panvel rural, 105 in Mahad, 83 in Shrivardhan, 170 in Mhasala, 28 in Alibaug, among other parts of the district.

While the COVID-19 test reports of these travellers have come out negative, they have been advised to remain under home quarantine, district health officer Dr Sudhakar More said. The airport authority has been regularly sharing the details of passengers with the local administration for monitoring purposes, the official added.