Maharashtra Lockdown Latest News Today: As the Omicron cases continued to increase in Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday issued fresh guidelines and urged the general public to avoid crowding during Christmas and New Year celebrations. However, the BMC warned of strict action against the Covid guidelines violators. The development comes as Maharashtra has reported a total of 40 Omicron cases, the highest in the country till date.

In the revised guideline, the BMC said the squads will be deployed at the ward level to take action against violators and stated that adhering to guidelines during weddings and other ceremonies is a must for all.

Giving further details, Mumbai civic chief IS Chahal said people in the metropolis must avoid crowding in hotels, restaurants, cinemas, malls and asserted that attendance caps in place for marriages and other functions will have to be adhered to strictly.

Saying that the new variant is spreading rapidly around the world, putting a strain on the health system, the BMC chief said despite repeated appeals by the government and administration to prevent a probable third wave, it has been observed that guidelines are not being followed properly in most places.

He further added that the outbreak situation in the metropolis was under control at present due to the cooperation of citizens as well as the excellent management and speed of the vaccination drive.

Full list of guidelines:

The attendance limit is 50 per cent of capacity of confined/closed spaces. The attendance is 25 per cent of capacity in open places. Any gathering of over 1,000 people will require the prior permission of the Local Disaster Management Authority. All must use a mask properly, get fully vaccinated. Those violating COVID-19 rules will be dealt with severely by civic ward level teams as well as the police. The celebrities and eminent personalities, who have an influence on society, must act accordingly and be aware of issues. The guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government on November 27 as well as Mumbai police notifications warning of action against violators under IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act must be followed strictly by people.

Omicron cases: Maharashtra on Friday recorded 8 new cases of Omicron variant which took the total of such cases in the state to 48. As per the updates from the National Institute of Virology, of the total fresh eight cases, six patients were from Pune, one was from Mumbai and another from Kalyan-Dombivli (satellite towns near Mumbai). All eight new Omicron patients were male and aged between 29 to 45 years.