New Delhi: As daily coronavirus cases are witnessing continuous drop for the past few months, covid-19 situation in Maharashtra is under control but districts like Ahmednagar remains a cause for concern for the state. The district has been reporting 200 to 400 cases a day. On October 16, it saw 402 cases from rural areas and 23 cases in municipal corporation areas.Also Read - Mumbai Reports Zero Covid-19 Deaths for First Time In 20 Months, Civic Chief Calls it 'Great News'

To break the chain of transmission, authorities have created micro containment zones in 21 villages (where the number of patients is high) and imposed lockdown till October 23. Earlier the lockdown was imposed in 69 villages but as the situation in 61 villages improved, restrictions were removed. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Uddhav Thackeray To Decide Over More Covid Relaxations After Diwali, Says Rajesh Tope

During the lockdown schools, shops, and religious places will remain closed while essential services — medical stores, clinics and diagnostics labs will remain operational. Entry to outsiders will be banned and the assembly of more than five people has also been restricted in these villages. Also Read - 40 Furniture Godowns Gutted in Fire in Bhiwandi, no Casualty | Watch

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 1,715 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking the state’s infection tally to 65,91,697, while 29 deaths pushed the toll to 1,39,789. A total of 2,680 patients recuperated during the day, which took the recovery count to 64,19,678. The state’s recovery rate is 97.39 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

There are 28,631 active cases in Maharashtra at present. Mumbai did not report any death due to the virus during the day, but recorded 366 new cases. There were 706 new cases and three deaths in Mumbai division, including one in Raigad district and two in Vasai-Virar, the department said.

Nashik division reported 285 new coronavirus cases, including 202 in Ahmednagar district alone. Pune division had 528 fresh cases, Kolhapur division 116 cases, Aurangabad division 25 cases and Latur division 44 cases. Akola division reported five cases, but Akola and Amravati districts as well as the two cities did not report a single case on Sunday. The division did not report any death. Nagpur division witnessed six new cases, but not a single death.