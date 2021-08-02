Maharashtra Lockdown: In a bid to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, 17 villages in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra reportedly decided to opt for a voluntary lockdown. Though the number of daily covid cases in Maharashtra has dropped significantly, the infection rate in Parner Taluka of Ahmednagar remained relatively high, due to which Sakur (a market and business hub) and 16 other villages around it decided to impose full lockdown.Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Update: COVID-19 Curbs Likely to be Tightened in These 11 Districts. Read Details

According to the reports of Times of India, at least 30-35 corona cases have been reported in these 16 villages for past few days, however on July 29, the number (of fresh covid cases) rose to 63, prompting authorities to deliberate about the gravity of the situation.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra yesterday reported 6,479 fresh COVID-19 cases and 157 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 63,10,194 and the toll to 1,32,948 while 4,110 patients recovered. With the new additions, the tally of recoveries in Maharashtra now stands at 60,94,896, leaving the state with 78,962 active cases with a recovery rate of 96.59 per cent. The case fatality rate is 2.1 per cent.

Mumbai reported 328 new cases and 10 deaths, which raised the overall case-load to 7,35,107 and the count of fatalities to 15,899, the department said in a statement. Mumbai division reported 998 cases during the day and 17 deaths, taking the tally to 16,41,493 and the toll to 34,365. Nashik division saw 985 new cases including 873 cases in the Ahmednagar district.

Pune division reported 2,332 cases during the day, including 642 in Satara, 673 in Solapur and 544 in Pune districts. Kolhapur division added 1,665 fresh cases, including 480 from the Kolhapur district, to its tally. Aurangabad division reported 82 cases, Latur division 350, including 202 in the Beed district, 54 in the Akola division and 13 in the Nagpur division, the department said.

Akola, Wardha, Bhandara, and Gondia districts- all in east Maharashtra- did not report a single COVID-19 case yesterday.