Mumbai: The emergence of new Omicron variant of coronavirus has triggered a wave of fear across India, with several states announcing fresh curbs and travel restrictions especially for those arriving from southern Africa and ‘at-risk’ nations. The countries (at risk updated as of November 26, 2021) from where travelers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in Indian states include European countries, the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel. While aAlso Read - Why Maharashtra Revised Guidelines For International Passengers Amid Omicron Threat? Aaditya Thackeray Answers

In line with the Centre’s advisory, almost all states have implemented a slew of precautionary measures, but Maharashtra is in a tizzy as more than 1000 from South Africa have landed at Mumbai International Airport since November 10. Speaking to reporters yesterday, Aaditya Thackeray, the guardian minister for the Mumbai Suburban District stated, “Maharashtra needs to be more careful than other states as it was “hit first and hit the hardest” last time.” Also Read - Omicron Scare: Modify Quarantine Guidelines, Centre Tells Maharashtra Govt

Referring to the dire second wave of COVID-19 which reportedly claimed nearly 90,000 lives in Maharashtra, Thackeray, in an exclusive interview with NDTV said that Maharashtra needs to be a little more cautious. “Certain things need to be done in a stricter way because if you see the last time also — we were hit first, we were hit the hardest and we were always accountable and transparent”, the news channel quoted the Shiv Sena leader as saying. Also Read - Can Fully Vaccinated Local Domestic Flyers Travel Without RT-PCR To Maharashtra? Read Govt’s Statement Here

Here is the list of fresh restrictions Maharashtra government has announced to tackle Omicron

Passengers from South Africa will be quarantined and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing.

Institutional quarantine of seven days is mandatory for all coming from ‘at-risk’ countries.

Passengers arriving in the state from ‘at-risk’ countries will also undergo RT-PCR test on the second, fourth, and seventh day of arrival.

If a passenger is found to be positive, he or she will be shifted to a hospital.

Passengers from other than ‘at-risk’ countries will have to undergo a compulsory RT-PCR test at the airport.

Even if found negative, they will have to undergo 14-day home quarantine.

If found positive, the patient will be shifted to a hospital.

Domestic flyers traveling within the state will have to carry a certificate of double vaccination or a negative RT-PCR test report (Sample tested within 48 hours of arrival).

Passengers arriving in Maharashtra from other states will have to carry a negative RT-PCR test report within 48 hours of arrival, irrespective of their vaccination status.

Schools will continue to remain shut till December 15.

Centre Vs Maharashtra Govt

After the Maharashtra government tightened the curbs for international passengers in view of concerns over the Omicron variant, the Centre asked the state to align its order with the SOPs issued by the Union Health Ministry.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter, said that the order issued by the Maharashtra government is in divergence with the COVID-19 SoPs and guidelines issued by Union Health Ministry for international passengers.

“I would, therefore, urge you to align the orders issued by the state with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, Government of India, so that uniform implementation of the guidelines may be ensured across all states and UTs. I would also advise that such modified orders of the state government are given wide publicity to obviate any inconvenience to travellers,” he said in the letter addressed to Pradeep Kumar Vyas, Additional Chief Secretary of the state’s Department of Health & Family Welfare.