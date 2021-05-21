Mumbai: Even though the corona cases are declining in the state, there were reports that the Maharashtra government may not lift the lockdown norms anytime soon. Speaking to a news daily, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday made an important statement regarding the lockdown in Maharashtra after June 1. He said that even though the cases are declining but all should follow the COVID guidelines strictly. Regarding lifting of the lockdown norms, the chief minister made it clear that he will make a decision later, but no one should be careless at the moment. However, he hinted at extending the lockdown in the state for the time being. Also Read - Black Fungus Declared Epidemic in UP. Mucormycosis Signs You Should Watch Out For

"Corona cases are declining but it is not wise to talk about it. The last time we had control over Corona even then we cannot forget what happens when we do not take the COVID 19 safety rules seriously, the COVID cases quadrupled because of the same," the chief minister told a news daily.

Saying that the second wave of coronavirus is very dangerous and is spreading at an alarming rate, the chief minister said it is high time that all should learn from past experiences and understand that the current situation is worse than it ever was.

However, he made it clear that all should follow the rules of safety even after the lockdown is over. He said this while speaking to media persons in Ratnagiri.

Talking about the lockdown extension, the chief minister said that the situation is under control now and his government will make a decision later.

Earlier, speaking to CNBC, state environment minister Aditya Thackeray had said that the state is trying to increase the number of tests and is also taking the initiative to get everyone tested.

“Whether the lockdown is lifted or extended will depend on the number of corona patients. Health and safety will be our priority,” he had said.

Notably, the lockdown-like restrictions were first imposed in the state on April 5 and later the curbs were tightened on April 15 with Section 144 of the CrPc, banning assembly of five or more people at one place. However, a week later on April 22, the chief minister announced a complete lockdown in the state to control the deteriorating situation.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Maharashtra Health Minister had said the restrictions could be eased to some extent, subject to the current COVID-19 situation.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 29,911 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 738 deaths, taking its infection tally to 54,97,448 and toll to 85,355. However, the state witnessed a drop of 4,120 cases as compared to Wednesday, when it had recorded 34,031 cases.

Mumbai city reported 1,433 cases and 59 deaths, taking the city’s cumulative infection count to 6,92,785 and toll to 14,410. Apart from Mumbai, the rural parts of Raigad district reported 43 deaths and Palghar 21.

Nashik division reported 4,884 cases and 50 deaths. In that division, Ahmednagar district alone added 2,236 cases and 14 deaths. Jalgaon also recorded 14 deaths, while 10 fatalities each were reported in Nashik rural and Nashik city, it said.

Solapur and Satara districts added 1,597 and 1,720 cases respectively. Kolhapur division added 3,262 cases and 120 deaths.