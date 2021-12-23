Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that the government does not want to impose lockdown again but people need to take things seriously as Omicron cases are rising across the state. Pawar also requested Opposition leaders to refrain from making irresponsible statements on the issue. “We need to take things seriously. We don’t want a lockdown again. We request everyone in the House also to please wear a mask. I request Opposition leaders to speak responsibly on this issue”, news agency ANI quoted Pawar as saying.Also Read - Visit These Christmas Fairs in Delhi And Soak in The Festive Fervour

His statement comes as India’sOmicron tally reached 236 with Maharashtra recording the maximum 65 cases followed by Delhi at 64, Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 21, and Kerala 15. According to the Union Health Ministry’s data, 16 states and UTs so far have recorded cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Earlier, to contain the further spread of the new variant of coronavirus, Mumbai police had imposed section 144 across the city till December 31. Besides, the government had also issued new guidelines according to which only people up to 50 per cent of the capacity at a venue will be allowed to attend any event.

Take a look at the list of restrictions imposed in Maharashtra in the wake of Omicron here:-