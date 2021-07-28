Maharashtra Lockdown Latest News: Joining other state ministers in support of further unlocking the state, Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh on Wednesday said that the state must be unlocked further and the timing of the restaurants will be increased in the days to come. However, he added that a decision in this regard will be taken soon. He said that several state ministers feel that the full-vaccinated people should be allowed to travel in the state.Also Read - Centre Extends COVID Guidelines For States, UTs Till Aug 31, Calls For Strict Measures in High Positivity Districts

“The restrictions that were brought four months ago have been slowly relaxed. Our ministers feel that people who are vaccinated with two doses should be permitted to travel. Timings in restaurants also must be increased. A decision will be taken soon,” Aslam Shaikh said. Also Read - CDC's U-Turn Amid Covid Delta Variant Fears: Vaccinated People to Wear Masks Again in US

The restrictions that were brought four months ago have been slowly relaxed. Our ministers feel that people who are vaccinated with two doses should be permitted to travel. Timings in restaurants also must be increased. A decision will be taken soon: Aslam Shaikh, Maharashtra Min pic.twitter.com/geHreJTeJ8 — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

Prior to Aslam Shaikh, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that the districts where the positivity rate is low should be given relaxation from the lockdown-like restrictions in the coming days. However, he made it clear that the exception would be made only for districts with fewer fatalities and a positivity rate of 0.1% to 0.2%.

Ahead of unlocking the state further, he said that the health department will assess things minutely and a detailed report will be prepared by the additional chief secretary in this regard.

Saying that a consensus has been reached regarding the relaxation of restrictions related to the lockdown, Health Minister Rajesh Tope the final decision will be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray soon. He also added that the chief minister will talk to the experts of the task force (Maharashtra State Corona Task Force) and will take decisions accordingly.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had hinted at issuing relaxation in the state further. He had said that the restrictions in Maharashtra would be relaxed after the cabinet meeting. He also added that the time limit for opening shops can be increased from 4 PM to 7 PM.

He had also stated that the owners of such restaurants and hotels will get permission to open till late evening, where the owners and staff have taken both doses of the vaccine. Offices and institutions can also be allowed to run at full capacity for people who have taken both doses.

Corona cases: Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 6,258 new coronavirus cases and 254 fatalities, raising its overall infection tally to 62,76,057 and death toll to 1,31,859. Both the daily figures went up compared to Monday when 4,877 new cases and 53 fatalities had been recorded.

The Mumbai region reported 1,023 new COVID-19 cases and 39 fatalities, including 344 cases and five fatalities in Mumbai city. Pune region reported 2,356 new cases and 44 fresh fatalities including 222 new cases and two fatalities in Pune city.

Kolhapur region logged 1,578 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Nashik region at 808 cases, Latur region with 342 cases, Aurangabad region with 97 cases, Nagpur region with 30 cases, and Akola region with 24 cases.