Maharashtra Lockdown: With the overall decline in Covid-19 cases, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government is reportedly mulling to reopen coaching centres before Diwali. Speaking to a portal, the state cabinet minister Vijay Wadettiwar asserted that the government is willing and taking appropriate measures to reopen coaching institutes. " If everything goes as per the plan, the coaching institutes would reopen before Diwali", the minister said.

After the outbreak of the pandemic, the coaching institutes were completely shut. However, physical classes for standards 5th to 12th in schools resumed across the state from October 4. Though schools have reopened in the entire state, there is no compulsion for students to attend physical classes. Consent of parents is necessary if they wish to attend normal classes. Earlier last week, colleges and universities also resumed physical classes which had been shut since last year.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway and Western Railway have also decided to run local train services in Mumbai at the 100 per cent capacity of the pre-pandemic level from October 28. However, the existing travel restrictions for the general public will remain the same.

At present, only the government employees and essential services staffers are allowed to travel on the suburban locals, apart from the fully-vaccinated citizens, who have completed the 14-day period after the second dose and those who are below 18 years.

After the outbreak of the pandemic, the suburban services were completely stopped from March 22, 2020. Later railways began suburban services for essential service categories as identified by the Maharashtra government and approved by the Ministry of Railways from June 15, 2020.