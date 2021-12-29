aharashtra Omicron Scare: The Uddhav Thackeray- led Maharashtra government on Wednesday released the detailed guidelines for low key New Year celebrations amid the looming threats of the omicron variant in the state. According to the order released by the government, the officials have restricted the number of gatherings at some places.Also Read - BMC Elections: Congress To Go Solo, Will Declare Candidates On All 236 Seats

The government has also asked citizens gathered at public places like beaches, gardens, streets to maintain social distancing. And special attention should be paid to the use of sanitizer.

Here are the guidelines released by the government:

The Events in the New Year can be held up to 50% of the available seating capacity in a closed hall and in open space.

No more than one person is allowed to come together during New Year’s celebrations.

Citizens gathered at public places like beaches, gardens, streets will maintain social distancing on December 31.

Special attention should be paid to the use of sanitizer.

Citizens should not crowd places like Gateway of India, Marine Drives, Girgaon Chowpatty, and Juhu Chowpatty etc.

Organising any kind of religious/cultural program on the occasion of New Year’s celebrations is not permitted.

Fireworks are not allowed; noise pollution rules should be strictly adhered.

On the first day of the new year, most of the citizens go to religious places. That’s when social distance should be observed without crowding the place.

Places will not be crowded in any way. Social distancing will be maintained, particular attention should be paid to the use of masks and sanitizers.

For safety of those over 60 and children under 10, avoid going out as much as possible.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday expressed concern over the rise in the number of fresh as well as active COVID-19 cases in the state, and termed it as an "alarming situation". Talking to reporters here, Tope urged people and authorities to exercise caution. He said in the last 8-10 days, the active cases in the state stood in the range of 5,000-6,000.

On Tuesday, the state had 11,492 active cases. On Wednesday, the number of active cases could rise over 20,000, he said. “The rise in active cases in the state is alarming,” the minister said. He also expressed concern over the fast doubling rate of cases in the state, and the rising number of infections in Mumbai.