Mumbai: As fresh COVID-19 cases continue to decline, Maharashtra’s Mumba Devi temple will reopen its door for fully vaccinated devotees from the first day of Navratri, i.e, October 7. Those who want to offer prayers at the temple will have to register themselves at the official website (of Mumba devi temple). Besides, it is mandatory for unvaccinated devotees to show a Covid-19 negative certificate. Further, flowers, garlands & prasad will remain prohibited due to the Covid-19 situation, the temple’s administration told ANI news agency.Also Read - 'Third Wave of Corona Likely to Hit India in October-December'

Earlier last month, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had allowed religious places to reopen from October 7. The Maharashtra government had also issued an SOP for devotees and officials managing places of worship to ensure strict compliance of the COVID protocols. Also Read - Good News: This Company Allows All Its 40,000 Employees to Work From Home Permanently

“All places of worship will reopen for devotees from the first day of Navaratri, i.e., 7th October 2021, while observing all COVID safety protocols,”Uddhav Thackeray’s office tweeted. Also Read - Kerala Relaxes Lockdown Curbs, Allows Reopening of Cinema Halls, Auditoriums From Oct 25 | Check Guidelines Here

CM Thackeray had also urged people not to drop guard and continue COVID-19-appropriate behaviour in view of a possible third wave of the pandemic. “The Maharashtra government has prepared itself for a third wave, but with all precautions, the state is allowing relaxations in various activities, he said, adding that the coronavirus threat persists even though infections are declining in the state.

For a long, the opposition BJP had been demanding the reopening of temples and other places of worship in Maharashtra. Last month, the BJP had staged protests in several cities of Maharashtra in support of their demand. After the first coronavirus wave waned, places of religious worship were reopened in Maharashtra in November last year, but they were shut down again for people after the second wave started in the state in March 2021.