Maharashtra Lockdown Latest News Today: Amid the threat of possible third wave, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government is reportedly planning to reimpose restrictions across the state to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. If reports are to be believed, the state government might think of a night curfew or revising the cap on the maximum number of people gathering for religious or cultural events in the wake of upcoming festivals.Also Read - Mumbai Issues Fresh Guidelines Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Police Form Special Squad to Check COVID Restrictions | Details Here

Restrictions may return by September-end

Speaking to a leading portal, Aslam Shaikh, Mumbai’s guardian minister asserted that restrictions could return by the end of this month if cases rose. “According to the task force, cases may increase by September-end and it may necessitate the resumption of restrictions. If people follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour rigorously, there would not be a rise in the number of cases,” Hindustan Times quoted Shaikh as saying. Also Read - BMC Seals Mumbai's St Joseph's School After 16 Students Test Positive for COVID-19

‘Third-wave a tsunami of 60 lakh cases’

With the possibility of India hurtling towards a COVID-19 “third wave”, the Maharashtra government has cautioned that the state could witness around 60 lakh cases in such a situation. Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that while around 20 lakh were affected in the first wave followed by 40 lakh in the second, the dreaded next wave may lead to over 60 lakh cases. “Of these, nearly 12 per cent would require oxygen support during treatment… We are trying to achieve 100 per cent vaccination as soon as possible,” he said. Also Read - Maharashtra Covid Update: RT-PCR Mandatory at Mumbai Airport for International Passengers | Important Details Here

Review Meeting in next few days

Meanwhile, to take a final decision, CM Uddhav Thackeray is expected to convene a review meeting with the state-appointed task force of doctors and officials from health and other departments in the upcoming days.

COVID Situation in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has reported 4,342 new coronavirus cases and 55 fatalities while 4,755 patients recovered. The Pune region reported the highest 17 fatalities. The state’s infection tally rose to 64,73,674 while the death toll reached 1,37,551.

The number of recovered patients increased to 62,81,985, leaving the state with 50,607 active cases. Maharashtra’s case recovery rate stands at 97.04 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. Rural parts of Dhule, Nandurbar, Wardha and Bhandara districts and municipal corporations of Parbhani, Bhiwandi, Dhule and Malegaon did not report any new COVID-19 case.