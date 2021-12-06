Mumbai: Owing to the rise of Omicron cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting of the state’s Covid-19 Task Force on Monday to take a decision on additional restrictions, said reports. Speaking to reporters, state minister Aaditya Thackeray said that they will assess the situation for a day or two regarding the imposition of more curbs.Also Read - As Fear of Omicron Looms Large, Over 100 Students, Staff Test Covid +VE in Karnataka And Telangana

“The number of patients of the Omicron variant is increasing. We are testing in large numbers not just at airports, entry points, but within cities. Every week, corporate offices should do RT-PCR tests,” News 18 quoted the minister as saying. Also Read - Will Omicron Tally Rise In Karnataka? State Awaits Genome Report of 5 Persons

Omicron in Maharashtra

The total number of confirmed Omicron cases in Maharashtra has gone up to eight after seven persons from Pune district tested positive for Omicron variant of coronavirus yesterday. They include a woman who came from Nigeria along with her two daughters to meet her brother in adjoining Pimpri Chinchwad area, a health official said. Her brother and his two daughters have also tested positive for the variant, he added. Another case is of a man from Pune who returned from Finland in the last week of last month, the official said. Also Read - Will Omicron Infect Kids Below 5 Years in India? Here's What Experts Say

Earlier last week, a 33-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Thane district had tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The man, a marine engineer, is currently undergoing treatment at a COVID-19 care centre in Kalyan town, located about 50 km from the state capital Mumbai. The resident of Dombivli town had arrived in Delhi from South Africa on November 23 and had then taken a flight to Mumbai.

List of Restrictions in Maharashtra

For international travellers

Seven-day institutional quarantine mandatory for international travellers arriving from these three countries – South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

The travellers will have to undergo an RT-PCR test immediately on arrival at the respective international airport and take a second test on the seventh day.

If the test result comes out as positive for Covid in any of the tests, then they will be shifted to a hospital.

If the Covid test on the seventh day comes out as negative, then they will have to undergo a further seven days of home quarantine.

All arriving passengers will have to declare details of the countries visited in the last 15 days.

For inter-state domestic travellers