New Delhi: Amid growing speculations that Maharashtra may reimpose additional restrictions to curb the further spread of Omicron cases, state Minister Amit Deshmukh asserted that there is no need to shut these places at the moment. For the unversed, Omicron has spread extensively spanning several districts of Maharashtra, accounting for as many as 797 cases so far. Besides, COVID cases are also rising across the state. Yesterday, the state saw 26,000 cases, while its Omicron variant breached the 100-mark, though deaths plummeted to a single-digit figure.
“At present, we don’t think that cinema halls or malls need to be closed. But if something is to be done in the larger public interest, State Cabinet will discuss these things & the CM will take a final call”, he told news agency ANI.
Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra health department had also said that it is not in favour of lockdown. "No consideration of lockdown as of now. Maharashtra government will consider a lockdown or lockdown-like restrictions after medical oxygen demand for the state goes beyond 800 metric tonnes/ day or more than 40% of Covid beds in hospitals are occupied", news agency ANI reported quoting the health department as saying.
However, the government has brought back a few restrictions across the state to break the chain of transmission. Earlier fresh guidelines were issued to enhance surveillance of international travellers arriving at Mumbai International Airport from abroad. Prior to that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had modified rules for sealing buildings in Mumbai. As per lasted order of BMC, a residential building will be sealed only if at least ten COVID-19 cases are detected on the premises.