New Delhi: Amid growing speculations that Maharashtra may reimpose additional restrictions to curb the further spread of Omicron cases, state Minister Amit Deshmukh asserted that there is no need to shut these places at the moment. For the unversed, Omicron has spread extensively spanning several districts of Maharashtra, accounting for as many as 797 cases so far. Besides, COVID cases are also rising across the state. Yesterday, the state saw 26,000 cases, while its Omicron variant breached the 100-mark, though deaths plummeted to a single-digit figure.

“At present, we don’t think that cinema halls or malls need to be closed. But if something is to be done in the larger public interest, State Cabinet will discuss these things & the CM will take a final call”, he told news agency ANI.