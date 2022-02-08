Mumbai: In a big relief to several Mumbaikars, Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday confirmed that the authorities have decided to unlock Mumbai by end of this month (February), as reported by news agency ANI. The announcement comes amid the city witnessing a decline in COVID-19 cases for the past several days.Also Read - Mumbai Sees Lowest COVID Count After December 21 at 356. Read Details

"There is good news for Mumbaikars. Mumbai will be unlocked by the end of this month. We have made up our minds, but it is essential for the people to wear masks and observe social distancing," Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said.

There is good news for Mumbaikars. Mumbai will be unlocked by the end of this month. We have made up our minds, but it is essential for the people to wear masks and observe social distancing: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/YVekcJcqUY — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

