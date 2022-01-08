Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to bring back lockdown-like curbs in view of rising COVID cases. A night curfew will be imposed from Monday, January 10, barring movement of people in groups of 5 or more from 11 pm to 5am.Also Read - Maharashtra Issues Guidelines For Sensitively Handling of Crimes Against Women, Children

Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will remain closed till February 15, with a few exceptions, a government order read.

Swimming pools, gyms, spas, beauty salons, zoos, museums and entertainment parks to remain closed.

Hair cutting salons and malls to operate at 50% capacity.

In Maharashtra, hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, auditorium to operate at 50% seating capacity till 10 pm; home delivery of food to be allowed