Pune Unlock: As the coronavirus cases are going down slowly in the district, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the district administration in Pune will consider giving some relaxations if the COVID-19 positivity rate in the city continues to be below 5 per cent in the next two days.

"Since the positivity rate of Pune city has gone below the 5 per cent, the administration has decided to give more relaxation to the city," said Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of Pune district.

Part of the unlock process, Pune city had last week come under the state's level 3 category due to high corona cases. However, as the positivity rate is dropping a little below 5 per cent, the city has now moved up to level 2. Under relaxations in level 2, shops will be permitted to operate till 7 PM, while hotels, restaurants, and eateries can function till 10 PM for dine-in with 50 per cent seating capacity and malls can operate by adhering to social-distancing norms.

The deputy chief minister further added that the district and civic administration will observe the positivity rate in the city for the next two days, and if it remains below five per cent, level 2 relaxations will be applicable.

On the other hand, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said the positivity rate in the civic limits of Pune has been at 4.95 per cent for one week. However, the positivity rate in the suburb of Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune rural is little above 5 and 10 per cent respectively, these areas will continue to have restrictions as per the level 3 and 4 respectively.

The chief minister also talked about Wari procession and added that 100 warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) each from Dehu and Alandi have been given permission to take part in the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur in Solapur district.

Maharashtra had on Wednesday reported 10,989 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s caseload to 58,63,880. It also recorded 261 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 1,01,833. The daily cases in the state have dipped to around 10,000 in the last two days. Maharashtra had reported 9,927 cases on March 9 this year after which the numbers had increased.

Mumbai reported 785 new cases of infection and 27 deaths. The total of cases in the financial capital of the country rose to 7,12, 840, while its death toll reached 15,033 . The larger Mumbai division reported 2,403 new cases and 47 deaths, taking the region’s caseload to 15,54,814 and death toll to 28,553.

Nashik division reported 972 new cases, Pune division 2,752 cases, while Kolhapur division reported 3,527 cases including 1,078 in Kolhapur district itself.

Aurangabad division recorded 188 new cases, Latur division 386 cases, Akola division reported 451 cases, while Nagpur division reported 310 cases.