Mumbai: As the number of Omicron cases are rising across the state, Mumbai police imposed section 144 across the city from December 16 to December 31. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) prohibits large gatherings at one spot and holding of public meetings, among other things. Maharashtra has so far reported 32 cases of the Omicron strain, including in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

With a total of 13 infections, Mumbai has the highest number of cases, followed by Pimpri-Chinchwad-10, Pune- 2, Osmanabad- 2, Kalyan dombivali-1, Nagpur- 1, Latur-1 and Vasai Virar-1, Buldana-1. Out of the total 32 cases, 25 patients have been discharged after a negative RT-PCR test. Issued by the deputy commissioner of police and executive magistrate for Greater Mumbai, Chaitanya S, the notification will continue to be in force in Mumbai till December 31.

Take a look at the new rules that will remain in force till Dec 31, New Year eve:-

Only people up to 50 per cent of the capacity at a venue will be allowed to attend any event.

Organizers of programmes should be fully vaccinated.

Any shop, establishment, mall, event and gathering must be manned by fully vaccinated persons and all visitors and customers at such places shall be fully inoculated against coronavirus.

All public transport shall be used only by fully vaccinated persons.

All persons travelling into Maharashtra shall be either fully vaccinated or carry an RT-PCR test valid for 72 hours.

If the number of people present at such events exceeds thousand, then the local disaster management authority will have to be informed about the same.

‘Surge in Omicron cases likely in January

While making a presentation in the Maharashtra cabinet meeting in Mumbai, a senior public health department official had said that more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus are likely to come to the fore in January next year in Maharashtra.

“The Omicron variant of coronavirus is spreading fast in the world and Maharashtra is likely to see a surge in cases infected by it in January next year. The cases of Omicron infection will be found in rural areas as well as in cities,” Maharashtra public health department’s additional chief secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas stated.