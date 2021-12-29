Maharashtra Lockdown: While the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Tuesday reimposed the lockdown-like restrictions in the national capital to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, a Maharashtra minister has asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government does not want another lockdown in the state.Also Read - 7 Omicron Symptoms in Fully Vaccinated People That You Should Watch Out For

Speaking to reporters yesterday guardian minister for Mumbai, Aslam Shaikh said,” The MVA government is not keen on another lockdown in Maharashtra, as it inconveniences common people. However, the state government wants to ensure that people strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines. The government has taken all necessary steps to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.” The minister however, urged people to follow COVID protocols religiously to break the chain of transmission. Also Read - Reality Check: How Covid Cases in India Have Progressed in December

His statement comes on a day when Mumbai recorded massive 1,377 new COVID-19 cases, a steep rise from 809 infections reported a day ago. With fresh additions, the coronavirus tally in the metropolis rose to 7,73,298, while the death toll increased to 16,374. Also Read - Apple Inc Pays Bonuses Up To $1,80,000 To Prevent Defections To Meta

Earlier, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had stated that fresh lockdown will be imposed in the state only if the demand for medical oxygen touches 800 metric tons per day. Omicron cases were increasing “rapidly”, but in general such patients were not ending up in ICU nor did they need supplementary oxygen, Tope said, speaking to reporters in Jalna. “There will be statewide lockdown only if the demand for medical oxygen rises to 800 metric tons (per day),” he had stated.

Last week, the state government had banned the assembly of more than five persons in public places between 9 pm to 6 am and restricted the number of people allowed at public functions in view of a spurt in coronavirus cases.

Take a look at the latest guidelines released by the state government: