Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced a five-level unlocking plan in which the reopening process will begin in the state on the basis of COVID-19 positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds. Districts and cities with less than 5% weekly positivity rate and less than 25% occupancy rate of oxygen beds will be put in ‘Level 1’, while areas with up to 5% positivity rate will be incorporated in level 2 of the plan. While districts falling under ‘Level 1’ will have no restrictions, some of the stringent restrictions will be relaxed in areas under ‘Level 2’. Mumbai and Pimpri-Chinchwad come under level 2. Also Read - Maharashtra: Five-level Unlock Plan Begins From Monday, Shopping Malls, Theatres to Open in 18 Districts. Read Details

As per the government’s 5-level unlock plan, restrictions in Mumbai city will be eased partially, but the local trains, the state capital’s lifeline, would remain restricted for the general public as of now. “The positivity rate in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad is 5 per cent and less than 5 per cent respectively. So a decision was taken in today’s meeting to offer some relaxation in restrictions in these areas,” Deputy CM Ajit Pawar had told reporters yesterday.

Here’s a quick list of what is allowed and what isn’t in districts incorporated in level 2

Shops dealing with essential, non-essential items can operate regularly

Malls and theatres can operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Restaurants (for dine-in) can operate at 50 per capacity.

No change in local trains. They will remain restricted for general public.

Government and private offices allowed to function.

Gyms, salons and beauty parlour can operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Full list of restrictions and relaxations here: