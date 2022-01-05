New Delhi: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday chaired a meeting with top government officials and reportedly decided to impose additional restrictions across the state to curb the further spread. However, it has decided to not impose a full lockdown yet. If reports are to be believed, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government may issue fresh guidelines by tonight.Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Staff Member Gets COVID-19, Actor Calls it 'Domestic COVID Situation'

Maharashtra Govt's meeting chaired by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on prevailing COVID situation concludes; no decision on imposing lockdown yet https://t.co/Chnz59ldKN — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, fresh guidelines were issued to enhance surveillance of international travellers arriving at Mumbai International Airport from abroad. Under the latest protocols, all international passengers will have to undergo rapid RT-PCR tests on arrival. If negative, passengers will be allowed to leave and stay under 7-day home quarantine. Those found positive to undergo institutional quarantine.

Prior to that, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had modified rules for sealing buildings in Mumbai. As per lasted order of BMC, a residential building will be sealed only if at least ten COVID-19 cases are detected on the premises.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has asked the Centre to increase the stocks of Molnupiravir and other anti-viral drugs used to treat COVID-19 as the cases increase. The state has also asked the Union health ministry to bring down the prices of ready-made monoclonal antibodies

“There are some important drugs (including Molnupiravir) which can be used in the treatment of COVID-19. To ensure that there is no scarcity of such drugs as in the case of Remdesivir (during the second wave), we have asked the center that there should be good availability of such drugs. “We have to ensure that such drugs are stocked taking into consideration the rising coronavirus cases,” Health Minister Rajesh Tope stated.