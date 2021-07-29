Mumbai: Owing to the steady dip in the COVID cases, Maharashtra Health Minister on Thursday informed that the government has decided to keep things open on Saturdays with restrictions. However, he further added that the Sunday restrictions will continue. Detailed guidelines will be next 2-3 days. “Hotels and shops timings will increase till 8-9 pm. But they need to ensure staff is fully vaccinated, they’ll be allowed to function on 50% capacity,” Rajesh Tope said.Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Update: COVID Curbs Likely To Be Relaxed In 25 Districts, CM Uddhav To Take Final Call Today

Rajesh Tope earlier today had informed that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take the final call on the suggestions proposed by the Covid Task Force over the relaxation of covid restrictions from certain districts. “Today, in the COVID task force meet, Chief Minister will take the final call on our suggestions. We have suggested that COVID relaxation should be given to 25 districts where the positivity rate is much lower than the state average,” Rajesh Tope said earlier today. Also Read - International Travel Restrictions Likely To Be Eased For Indian Students When Covid Situation Improves, Says MEA in Rajya Sabha