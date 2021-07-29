Mumbai: Owing to the steady dip in the COVID cases, Maharashtra Health Minister on Thursday informed that the government has decided to keep things open on Saturdays with restrictions. However, he further added that the Sunday restrictions will continue. Detailed guidelines will be next 2-3 days. “Hotels and shops timings will increase till 8-9 pm. But they need to ensure staff is fully vaccinated, they’ll be allowed to function on 50% capacity,” Rajesh Tope said.Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Update: COVID Curbs Likely To Be Relaxed In 25 Districts, CM Uddhav To Take Final Call Today
Rajesh Tope earlier today had informed that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take the final call on the suggestions proposed by the Covid Task Force over the relaxation of covid restrictions from certain districts. "Today, in the COVID task force meet, Chief Minister will take the final call on our suggestions. We have suggested that COVID relaxation should be given to 25 districts where the positivity rate is much lower than the state average," Rajesh Tope said earlier today.
On Wednesday, state minister Aslam Shaikh had indicated that Maharashtra may witness more relaxations in the lockdown norms given in the next few days. According to Shaikh, several ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance government feel that people who are vaccinated with two doses should be permitted to travel. Further, restaurants may be allowed to stay open for a longer duration.
Aslam Shaikh on Wednesday said that the state must be unlocked further and the timing of the restaurants will be increased in the days to come. However, he added that a decision in this regard will be taken soon. He said that several state ministers feel that the full-vaccinated people should be allowed to travel in the state.
“The restrictions that were brought four months ago have been slowly relaxed. Our ministers feel that people who are vaccinated with two doses should be permitted to travel. Timings in restaurants also must be increased. A decision will be taken soon,” Aslam Shaikh said.