Mumbai: Fresh lockdown will be imposed in Maharashtra only if the demand for medical oxygen touches 800 metric tons per day, public health minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, the state government banned assembly of more than five persons in public places between 9 pm to 6 am and restricted the number of people allowed at public functions in view of a spurt in coronavirus cases.Also Read - Mask Up India! As Omicron Cases Rise, Scientists Predict Covid Third Wave To Peak By This Date

Omicron cases were increasing “rapidly”, but in general such patients were not ending up in ICU nor did they need supplementary oxygen, Tope said, speaking to reporters in Jalna. “There will be statewide lockdown only if the demand for medical oxygen rises to 800 metric tons (per day),” he added. Also Read - Night Curfew Returns in Maharashtra, Gathering of Over 100 Banned from Today. Check Full List of Restrictions

The minister, however, did not mention the current rate of consumption of medical oxygen in the state. “We do not want people to face more restrictions, therefore I am making an appeal to people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Wearing mask is very important,” he said. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Returns: Night Curfew, Other COVID Restrictions Re-Imposed | Top 10 Points

(With inputs from PTI)