Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray along along with the health department and task force will take the decision over more relaxations in Covid restrictions after Diwali considering the covid cases. The Uddhav government had earlier had issued fresh guidelines and allowed the cinema halls in the state to reopen with 50 per cent capacity from October 22.Also Read - Top Safest Countries in The World - Spain, France Are Here But Where Does India Stand?

It must be noted that the pandemic had an affected film industry as many movie shoots and theatres across India were halted shut for many months. Also Read - Mumbai Metro Revises Operation Hours, Increases Frequency From Monday | Check Timings

Issuing fresh guidelines, the state government said that the cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will be allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity. The state also stated that visitors will be asked to show their ‘safe status’ on the Aarogya Setu App. Also Read - International Flights: Air India Increases Flight Frequency Between Delhi, Chicago From Nov 3, Opens Booking

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,553 coronavirus positive cases and 26 fatalities while 1,682 patients recovered, the state health department said.

The new additions pushed the COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra to 65,89,982, the death toll to 1,39,760, and the number of recoveries to 64,16,998, leaving the state with 29,627 active cases. Maharashtra’s case recovery rate now stands at 97.38 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent, the department said in a statement.

With 1,00,944 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra went up to 6,09,09,99, it said.

Mumbai city reported 319 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the caseload to 7,51,293 and the number of fatalities to 16,180.

Mumbai division saw 582 cases and five deaths, which raised the count of infections in the region to 16,91,183 and the toll to 35,395, the department said.

Nashik division reported 385 new cases, including 230 in the Ahmednagar district. Pune division saw 402 infections, Kolhapur division 119, Aurangabad division 24, and Latur division 35.

In the Akola division, two cases were reported in the Buldhana district and not a single death due to COVID-19.

Nagpur division saw four cases, including one in the Nagpur district and three in Nagpur city. No fresh COVID-19 death was reported, the department release said.